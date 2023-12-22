A new graduate also became a new mom. When it came time to receive her diploma, she multi-tasked.

Grace Szymchack walked in her graduation at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, with her newborn tucked in her gown.

“I was determined to graduate and walk across the stage,” Szymchack tells Inside Edition.

Her plan was to graduate and give birth three days later but baby Annabel could not wait to come into the world.

“I was hoping to make it until after graduation but my doctors had made it sound like they thought she would come a little early,” Szymchack says.

She brought along her very special plus-one.

“It felt nice to have her by my side and to have her there with me,” Szymchack says.