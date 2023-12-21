A mother and daughter at a Florida amusement park faced terror while on a spinning ride after they say the latch holding them in snapped.

The mother, Anita Young, and daughter, Riley, went to an amusement park and got on a ride called “The Hurricane.” They say the safety bar on their ride flew open.

Cellphone video captured the panic.

Anita was desperate to keep her daughter and herself from flying off the ride. She says she used all of her strength to hold down the loose safety bar.

“I was so scared I was going to let go,” the mother tells Inside Edition. “I was literally thinking that my daughter was gonna die, like how horrible of a mother I was because I can’t save my kid.”

When the ride stopped, Anita confronted the ride operator. The operator apologized and told her he thought he locked their ride.

Riley, 15, was left with bruises on her ribs and other injuries.

“She’s got three bulging discs in her neck,” Anita says. “I ended up slipping a disc and a herniated disc to my lower back and then I sprained my hand from trying to hold it down."

Riley says her neck is still in pain.

The mother and daughter were shocked to learn that last month an inspection report for the ride read “restraint bar latch broken.”

“It just showed me that they’re all about their money, not about safety,” Anita says.