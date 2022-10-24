Michigan Family Missing After Dad Calls 911 Is Found in Hotel, But Questions Remain About Their Disappearance
A missing Michigan family was found safe in a hotel 300 miles away from home, but questions remain about why they left. The local police chief tells Inside Edition the family left intentionally.
A Michigan family missing for six days has been found safe, but questions surrounding their disappearance still remain. The drama started when Anthony Cirigliano made a strange late-night call to 911 from his home in Fremont.
“I need some police protection immediately,” he told the operator.
“OK. For what?” the operator responded.
“It is of vital national interest. It is related to September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” Cirigliano said.
“I am not crazy. I'm a Christian. I just need some help and then the U.S. government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy,” he continued.
The next day, Cirigliano, his wife Suzette and their two sons were gone. Police say when they went to the house, they found an elderly relative who requires full-time care had been left behind, as well as all the pets.
The mystery got national attention. The only clue to their whereabouts was surveillance video showing the family at a gas station after their disappearance.
Cops finally found the family at a hotel 300 miles from home.
When asked about why they left, Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said, “It looked to be intentional, and it looked to be without malice.”
Both police and neighbors say the family's disappearance was "uncharacteristic," because they are known to spend most of their time at home.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Former Texas Cop Who Responded to 911 Call at Herschel Walker's Home Speaks OutCrime
Michigan Family Missing After Dad Calls 911 Is Found in Hotel, But Questions Remain About Their DisappearanceCrime
California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing Student for 2 Years: AuthoritiesCrime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside EditionNews
Mysterious Buried Car Saga Gets Even Weirder: Mercedes Dug Up at California Mansion Was Reported StolenOffbeat
Person Arrested for Suspected DUI While Riding a Horse in CaliforniaOffbeat