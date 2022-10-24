A Michigan family missing for six days has been found safe, but questions surrounding their disappearance still remain. The drama started when Anthony Cirigliano made a strange late-night call to 911 from his home in Fremont.

“I need some police protection immediately,” he told the operator.

“OK. For what?” the operator responded.

“It is of vital national interest. It is related to September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” Cirigliano said.

“I am not crazy. I'm a Christian. I just need some help and then the U.S. government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy,” he continued.

The next day, Cirigliano, his wife Suzette and their two sons were gone. Police say when they went to the house, they found an elderly relative who requires full-time care had been left behind, as well as all the pets.

The mystery got national attention. The only clue to their whereabouts was surveillance video showing the family at a gas station after their disappearance.

Cops finally found the family at a hotel 300 miles from home.

When asked about why they left, Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said, “It looked to be intentional, and it looked to be without malice.”

Both police and neighbors say the family's disappearance was "uncharacteristic," because they are known to spend most of their time at home.

