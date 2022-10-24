Michigan Family Missing After Dad Calls 911 Is Found in Hotel, But Questions Remain About Their Disappearance

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:53 PM PDT, October 24, 2022

A missing Michigan family was found safe in a hotel 300 miles away from home, but questions remain about why they left. The local police chief tells Inside Edition the family left intentionally.

A Michigan family missing for six days has been found safe, but questions surrounding their disappearance still remain. The drama started when Anthony Cirigliano made a strange late-night call to 911 from his home in Fremont. 

“I need some police protection immediately,” he told the operator.

“OK. For what?” the operator responded.

“It is of vital national interest. It is related to September 11th, and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” Cirigliano said.

“I am not crazy. I'm a Christian. I just need some help and then the U.S. government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy,” he continued.

The next day, Cirigliano, his wife Suzette and their two sons were gone. Police say when they went to the house, they found an elderly relative who requires full-time care had been left behind, as well as all the pets.

The mystery got national attention. The only clue to their whereabouts was surveillance video showing the family at a gas station after their disappearance.

Cops finally found the family at a hotel 300 miles from home.

When asked about why they left, Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said, “It looked to be intentional, and it looked to be without malice.”

Both police and neighbors say the family's disappearance was "uncharacteristic," because they are known to spend most of their time at home.

Related Stories

Family of 4 Missing After Dad Calls Cops About 9/11 Conspiracies
Texas Teen Crashes Car in Nebraska, Mom's Body Found in Trunk: Cops
Bodies of 4 Missing Oklahoma Men Found Dismembered in River: Police
Person of Interest Arrested in Case of 4 Missing Men Found Dead in Oklahoma

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Former Texas Cop Who Responded to 911 Call at Herschel Walker's Home Speaks Out
Former Texas Cop Who Responded to 911 Call at Herschel Walker's Home Speaks Out
1

Former Texas Cop Who Responded to 911 Call at Herschel Walker's Home Speaks Out

Crime
Michigan Family Missing After Dad Calls 911 Is Found in Hotel, But Questions Remain About Their Disappearance
Michigan Family Missing After Dad Calls 911 Is Found in Hotel, But Questions Remain About Their Disappearance
2

Michigan Family Missing After Dad Calls 911 Is Found in Hotel, But Questions Remain About Their Disappearance

Crime
California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing Student for 2 Years: Authorities
California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing Student for 2 Years: Authorities
3

California Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Hiding Missing Student for 2 Years: Authorities

Crime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
4

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Mysterious Buried Car Saga Gets Even Weirder: Mercedes Dug Up at California Mansion Was Reported Stolen
Mysterious Buried Car Saga Gets Even Weirder: Mercedes Dug Up at California Mansion Was Reported Stolen
5

Mysterious Buried Car Saga Gets Even Weirder: Mercedes Dug Up at California Mansion Was Reported Stolen

Offbeat
Person Arrested for Suspected DUI While Riding a Horse in California
Person Arrested for Suspected DUI While Riding a Horse in California
6

Person Arrested for Suspected DUI While Riding a Horse in California

Offbeat