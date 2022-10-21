A family in Michigan has been missing since Sunday after cops say they were called to the residence by the patriarch who authorities claim was discussing conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks the night before, the New York Post reported.

The Cirigliano household has not been heard from since Sunday and their case is causing concern for both authorities and other family members.

“We’re just very concerned,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell told Fox News Digital. “The circumstances are strange.”

Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared Sunday and are believed to be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan, authorities said.

The two sons have autism, state police said, according to NBC News.

There has been no activity on the couple’s credit cards or bank accounts, and Anthony’s phone is turned off, the New York Post reported.

The phones belonging to Suzette and her sons were found inside their home, officials said, according to the New York Post.

Search warrants turned up no clues, Rodwell told Fox News Digital.

Earlier this week, the Freemont Police took to Facebook to post about the missing family and shared images of them as well as their vehicle.

“The Cirigliano Family is very concerned about their missing family members Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah. They were found to have unexpectedly left their home in Fremont, Michigan and are believed to be in a silver colored 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van with Michigan registration,” the post read. “The family last had contact with them on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Since the last contact their phone has been turned off and they have not reached out to family or friends. Please contact the Fremont Police Department (231) 924-2100 with any information.”

Anthony who works in finance, called police on Saturday who say he was making claims about the September 11, 2001, attacks and that he had paranoid concerns about the FBI and CIA, New York Post reported.

“Anthony was complaining of some elaborate issue in regard to the Sept. 11 attack,” Rodwell told Fox News Digital. “He was displaying to my officers paranoia and some concerns in regard to the FBI and CIA.”

Cops said Suzette, who cares for her elderly mother who suffers from dementia, was not in immediate danger and seemed “OK” when they spoke to her at their home Saturday night, the New York Post reported.

However, on Monday, Suzette’s mother was found wandering the streets of their neighborhood and that is when cops discovered that the Cirigliano family was not home and appeared to have left abruptly without making arrangements for the care of their son’s grandmother, the New York Post reported.

Suzette’s mom is now in the care of another relative, the New York Post reported.

Rodwell also spoke to local news outlet WOOD and said the extended family is concerned and shocked by the disappearance and allegations of Anthony’s paranoid.

“They all describe this as extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette,” he said.

