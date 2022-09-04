Mike Rowe is famous for getting down and dirty. As the host of "Dirty Jobs," he's seen it all!

Mike's mother, Peggy, still can't believe some of the things she has seen her son do on the show.

“There he'd be, swimming up a river of raw sewage and we were just appalled and so much the content we watched like this,” Peggy told Inside Edition, covering her face to show how she’d often find herself taking in her son’s television show.

“And now my mother's naked on the cover of a book!” Mike replied. “Cry me a river!”

Peggy Rowe does, in fact, appear—in cartoon form—to be wearing nothing but a barrel with the word “censored” emblazoned across its front on the cover of her new book, “Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention.”

“Despite the title, despite the picture on the front, this is not erotica,” Peggy said.

It's actually a collection of funny life lessons.

“It's a metaphor for all of the things I’ve done throughout my writing career to get attention,” she said of her book’s title.

“Everybody everywhere is trying to get noticed. So, my mom gets half-naked on the cover of her book to make the point,” Mike said.

And attention she’s getting. The 80-year-old has hit The New York Times Best Seller List.

“I would like for people to know if you have a passion, you can continue on with that passion no matter how old you are,” she said.

Her son agreed, saying, “When in doubt find something you love and do that.”

