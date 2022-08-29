With its accessibility and ease of play, pickleball is exploding in popularity across the country, according to Rachel Simon, author of the new book “Pickleball for All.”

“You can start playing without needing to buy a lot of expensive equipment or take really intense lessons,” Simon said.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 by three guys on a badminton court, using ping pong paddles and a plastic baseball. It was named after the dog of one of the founders, Simon said.

But the sport became more widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were outdoors, we were social distanced. People came from all over to get out of their homes, play, have fun,” pickleball player Jill Lesnick said.

Another bonus is the social aspect.

“One of the things I discovered while writing the book is how many players at different levels have met their best friends or their partners,” Simon said.

It’s also especially easy on the bodies of older folks. Inside Edition spoke to a group made up of people over the age of 50.

“I used to play a lot of racquetball, and that was really hard on my body. Pickleball is not quite as hard, but I still get a good work out,” player Mike Tenebaum said.

Like with any sport, pickleball is also seeing its fair share of injuries, including ankle, knee and shoulder sprains, wrist fractures and concussions from falling.

“We always recommend stretching before you play, getting the body loose and warm,” said Joey Sardinas, pickleball director at Centercourt.

Protective glasses are also a good idea.

An excerpt from “Pickleball for All,” can be found here.

Related Stories