Miley Cyrus was heading to a music festival in South America when lightning struck her plane, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The pop star posted a scary video from her cabin window as she and her terrified entourage thought they weren’t going to make it.

“I'm going to try not to be dramatic, but we almost died,” Cyrus’s sister Brandi said of the scary flight from Colombia to Paraguay.

Another passenger also posted a video, which showed lightning flashing outside the window.

“We just landed in, I don't know where, 200 miles from where we were supposed to land, because lightning struck the plane. So bottoms up,” Brandi continued.

Miley posted a photo of the damaged wing.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” she said.

Her road manager says, “Not going to lie — by far the scariest flight I’ve been on.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is on a South American tour and had just performed in the Colombian capital of Bogota when she boarded the ill-fated plane.

The pop star spoke about the incident in a video she tweeted Wednesday and sang a song to her fans who missed the concert.

Because of the emergency landing, Miley's performance in Paraguay was canceled.

