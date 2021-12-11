Millennials Overtake Gen X and Boomers as the Biggest Generation Purchasing Pickup Trucks in the US

Offbeat
Side view of white Ford F150 pickup truck in Danville, California, August 13, 2019.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:45 AM PST, December 11, 2021

And this trend has happened at a surprisingly fast rate.

Move aside, Gen X and Baby Boomers. Millennials were once thought of as a generation that wasn't interested in driving, but that's all changed.

They are now rapidly becoming the largest generation of new car buyers, according to CNBC. And they are also the largest buyers of midsize, full-size, and heavy-duty trucks.

"They represented 2.85 million sales, or 20%, of the U.S. new-vehicle market in 2020," CNBC wrote.

As Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power vice president of data & analytics, noted, it's normal for each generation to overtake the one before. Still, this time, it happened at a surprisingly fast rate.

"Demographic information moves very slowly, but last year Millennials took over in April during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"We thought it was kind of a blip, but it's only increased since then. It shifted overnight, and it has gotten faster every month."

Jominy adds that not only is the pandemic a factor, but it also has to do with Millennials maturing, getting promoted, and doing everyday things like moving to the suburbs.

But although Millennials are overtaking other generations to become the largest buyers, Boomers still dominate when it comes to pricey luxury vehicles.

Related Stories

Millennials More Likely to Push Back Against Returning to Office Work Settings Than Older Generations: Study
Is 'Seinfeld' Offensive? Classic Series Is Coming Under Fire by Millennials
'The Golden Girls' Is Big Hit With Millennials, Who Came of Age Long After the Series Ended
Why Millennials Are Obsessed With 'The Golden Girls'Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond
Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond
1

Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond

Animals
Black Shopper Speaks Out After Woman Wrongly Accuses Him of Stealing Phone That Was Actually in Her Purse
Black Shopper Speaks Out After Woman Wrongly Accuses Him of Stealing Phone That Was Actually in Her Purse
2

Black Shopper Speaks Out After Woman Wrongly Accuses Him of Stealing Phone That Was Actually in Her Purse

News
Missing Teen Erin Foster's Father Feels 'Numb' to Finally Have Answers 21 Years Later
Missing Teen Erin Foster's Father Feels 'Numb' to Finally Have Answers 21 Years Later
3

Missing Teen Erin Foster's Father Feels 'Numb' to Finally Have Answers 21 Years Later

Human Interest
Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case
Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case
4

Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case

Crime
London Zoo Creates a Scented Candy Cane Forest; An Early Christmas Surprise for the Sumatran Tigers
London Zoo Creates a Scented Candy Cane Forest; An Early Christmas Surprise for the Sumatran Tigers
5

London Zoo Creates a Scented Candy Cane Forest; An Early Christmas Surprise for the Sumatran Tigers

Animals