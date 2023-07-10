A Minnesota man found dead in a freezer last month was hiding from police, investigators announced.

The body of Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, who hailed from the town of Babbitt was found in a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in Biwabik on June 26, cops said in a statement they posted on Facebook.

Buschman had an active warrant for his arrest, and police suspect he jumped into the freezer of his own accord to hide but became trapped inside, New York Post reported.

“When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside,” police said in a news release.

The freezer was an older model that couldn't be opened from the inside and the house had no electricity and the freezer wasn't running when Buschman's body was found, CBS News reported.

The Gilbert Police Department said that an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined there was no trauma or injury to the body. Cops added that a toxicology report is expected to come back in several weeks.

Police did not say for what crime Buschman was wanted but maintained that an investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gilbert police at 218-748-2225.