Minnesota Man Found Dead in Freezer Was Hiding From Police: Authorities

Crime
Brandon Lee
Social Media
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:28 AM PDT, July 10, 2023

“When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside,” police said in a news release.

A Minnesota man found dead in a freezer last month was hiding from police, investigators announced.

The body of Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, who hailed from the town of Babbitt was found in a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in Biwabik on June 26, cops said in a statement they posted on Facebook.

Buschman had an active warrant for his arrest, and police suspect he jumped into the freezer of his own accord to hide but became trapped inside, New York Post reported.

“When closed, the freezer is not capable of being pushed open from inside,” police said in a news release.

The freezer was an older model that couldn't be opened from the inside and the house had no electricity and the freezer wasn't running when Buschman's body was found, CBS News reported.

The Gilbert Police Department said that an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined there was no trauma or injury to the body. Cops added that a toxicology report is expected to come back in several weeks.

Police did not say for what crime Buschman was wanted but maintained that an investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gilbert police at 218-748-2225.

Related Stories

Cop, 19, Dies Following High-Speed Crash With Suspect She Was Chasing
Why Sea Lion Attacks Are on the Rise and Could Get Even Worse
Mom Warns of Potential Vaping Dangers After 15-Year-Old Stepson Dies
No One Flinches When Suspected Robber Demands Money at Georgia Nail SalonCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Brothers, 12 and 8, Say Saving Drowning 7-Year-Old Boy Makes Them 'Feel Good'
Michigan Brothers, 12 and 8, Say Saving Drowning 7-Year-Old Boy Makes Them 'Feel Good'
1

Michigan Brothers, 12 and 8, Say Saving Drowning 7-Year-Old Boy Makes Them 'Feel Good'

Inspirational
Minnesota Man Found Dead in Freezer Was Hiding From Police: Authorities
Minnesota Man Found Dead in Freezer Was Hiding From Police: Authorities
2

Minnesota Man Found Dead in Freezer Was Hiding From Police: Authorities

Crime
Authorities Honor Vermont Cop, 19, Following Fatal High-Speed Crash With Suspect She Was Chasing
Authorities Honor Vermont Cop, 19, Following Fatal High-Speed Crash With Suspect She Was Chasing
3

Authorities Honor Vermont Cop, 19, Following Fatal High-Speed Crash With Suspect She Was Chasing

Crime
Sea Lion Attacks Could Ramp Up as Heatwaves Impact Growth of Brain Injury-Inducing Toxic Algae, Experts Warn
Sea Lion Attacks Could Ramp Up as Heatwaves Impact Growth of Brain Injury-Inducing Toxic Algae, Experts Warn
4

Sea Lion Attacks Could Ramp Up as Heatwaves Impact Growth of Brain Injury-Inducing Toxic Algae, Experts Warn

Health
North Carolina Mom Warns About Potential Dangers of Vaping After 15-Year-Old Stepson Dies
North Carolina Mom Warns About Potential Dangers of Vaping After 15-Year-Old Stepson Dies
5

North Carolina Mom Warns About Potential Dangers of Vaping After 15-Year-Old Stepson Dies

Health