A 19-year-old part-time police officer was honored over the weekend following a fatal high-speed chase in Rutland, Vermont, last week when she was chasing a suspect in a high-speed crash, cops said.

Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was on the force as a part-time officer since May 23. She was due to be a full-time cop later this year following completion of her time in the Police Academy, the Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Three dozen Vermont law-enforcement officers and first responders escorted Officer Ebbighausen’s body in a procession from the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington back to the city she served as a part-time officer, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Now, Tate Rheaume, 20, is facing charges of grossly negligent operation and attempting to elude, both with death resulting. Additional charges are possible, state police said.

Ebbighausen was killed on Friday afternoon after the crash happened as police chased a vehicle driven by Rheaume, a suspect in an attempted break-in at a house, CBS News reported.

Evidence indicates that Rheaume crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Ebbighausen's cruiser and the suspect's truck also hit another police cruiser, CBS News reported.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CBS News.

"I think it's more important now than ever to ask for the support of the community. We're hurting. I think with the events of this week, I think you can probably imagine that it's not an easy job," Chief Brian Kilcullen said during a press conference Friday night. "A young woman, who for years, longed to be a police officer, since she was nine years old. It's all she wanted to be."

The two other officers and Rheaume were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with injuries, police said.

It remains unclear if Rheaume has obtained an attorney and Rutland Criminal Courts tells Inside Edition Digital that he has not entered a plea and will be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the State Attorney’s Office and has not heard back.

Authorities say funeral arrangements for Ebbighausen are pending and will be shared in accordance with the family’s wishes.