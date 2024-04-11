A man involved in a confrontation during a tubing excursion that led to the death of one teen has been found guilty of homicide.

Mechanical engineer Nicholae Miu listened with his head bowed when the jury pronounced the verdict after seven hours of deliberations.

Miu was pronounced guilty of first-degree reckless homicide but not of the highest charge of intentional murder.

The 54-year-old’s lawyer spoke out after the verdict.

“He’s sad, obviously, disappointed in the results, and contemplating his future life,” Miu’s attorney Aaron Nelson said.

The family of slain 17-year-old Issac Schuman said they believe justice was served.

“It’s been 21 months we’ve been waiting for justice for Isaac Michael Schuman,” Schuman’s father, Donny Hernandez, said. “We got it today.”

Video taken during the incident showed Miu lashing out at a group of teens in the Apply River in Wisconsin in 2022. Miu stabbed five people with a knife.

He argued in court that he acted in self-defense.

Miu was ordered to be held behind bars pending his sentencing. He could face life in prison.