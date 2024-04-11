Minnesota Man Found Guilty of Homicide After Fatally Stabbing Teen in Wisconsin’s Apple River

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:28 PM PDT, April 11, 2024

Nicholae Miu was pronounced guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. “It’s been 21 months we’ve been waiting for justice for Isaac Michael Schuman,” the slain teen’s father, Donny Hernandez, said. “We got it today.”

A man involved in a confrontation during a tubing excursion that led to the death of one teen has been found guilty of homicide.

Mechanical engineer Nicholae Miu listened with his head bowed when the jury pronounced the verdict after seven hours of deliberations.

Miu was pronounced guilty of first-degree reckless homicide but not of the highest charge of intentional murder.

The 54-year-old’s lawyer spoke out after the verdict.

“He’s sad, obviously, disappointed in the results, and contemplating his future life,” Miu’s attorney Aaron Nelson said.

The family of slain 17-year-old Issac Schuman said they believe justice was served.

“It’s been 21 months we’ve been waiting for justice for Isaac Michael Schuman,” Schuman’s father, Donny Hernandez, said. “We got it today.”

Video taken during the incident showed Miu lashing out at a group of teens in the Apply River in Wisconsin in 2022. Miu stabbed five people with a knife.

He argued in court that he acted in self-defense.

Miu was ordered to be held behind bars pending his sentencing. He could face life in prison.

Related Stories

Woman Allegedly Said Solar Eclipse Shooting Spree Was 'Directed by God'
Wife of Former 'Chopped' Contestant Claims He Ghosted Her
Dylan Rounds Remains Believed to Be Found 2 Years After Vanishing
Washington State Teenager Rescued From Lake After Struggling to Stay AfloatHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment