Minnesota Teacher Records 22-Instrument ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ for Virtual Commencement

A music teacher is going viral for playing the popular graduation anthem “Pomp and Circumstances” on a whopping 22 instruments for the virtual commencement ceremony at Fergus Falls High School in Minnesota. Scott Kummrow talked to Inside Edition about what went into the epic performance for the school's graduating seniors and their families.

“I wanted to do something really special for my students,” he said.

He pulled off the incredible feat by recording the song on each of the instruments, including a tuba, clarinet, french horns and drums, one-by-one. Then he arranged his solo performances into a seamless recording.

“In my first recording, I played the tuba,” Kummrow said. “I was wearing a white T-shirt. Then I decided I should change up my outfit for each instrument.”

The one-man virtual orchestra is something his students won’t soon forget.

RELATED STORIES

Former 'The Voice' Contestant and Nurse Felicia Temple Left Music Tour to Join Fight Against COVID-19

Musician Couple's Quarantine Livestream Concert Ends With Marriage Proposal

Teens Take Their Cancelled Musical Performances Online for Broadway Star