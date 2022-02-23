Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel's Death Ruled an Accident, Police Say

The death of pageant winner and conservative commentator Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, has been ruled a "tragic accident," police said.

Her family said Bethel was in an accident on Feb. 11, where she "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem" and was "in a coma."

Police determined Bethel, who was Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021 and worked for Right Side Broadcasting Network, an ultra-conservative political media outlet, had fallen out of a third-floor window, officials told People in a statement.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors reportedly told her family then that she may not have much time left.

Bethel's family alerted Zoe's followers about her death through an Instagram post on Feb. 18.

"At approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries," they wrote.



"Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University's Falkirk Center," they added.

"On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen," her family wrote in a statement. "She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman. Rest in grace and love, sweet one."

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner was accidental. "This was a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected," police told People.

A GoFundMe page has been created to offset hospital and funeral expenses.

"I met Zoe at youth camp about 15 years ago," one donor wrote. "She was such a joy to be around and always stood for her beliefs. I have nothing but respect for her, and the world is worse without her. It's assuring to know that she's in the presence of our Lord and Savior now."

