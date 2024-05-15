After Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resigned from their duties, the runners-up were offered their crowns. However, Miss Teen USA runner-up has declined the offer.

Miss New York Stephanie Skinner, 19, tells Inside Edition it was hard to turn down the offer, saying, “difficult is an understatement.”

University of Pennsylvania junior had been dreaming of the title since she was 12.

“This was definitely a decision I did not take lightly. However, for me, something that I always will say comes before a crown is character, and my character will always be a priority to me,” she says.

Skinner says she stands in solidarity with the two beauty queens who resigned from their positions. They claim the Miss USA Organization was a toxic work environment, which the organization denies.

“I will always stand for female empowerment, and I will always support them, not only in this chapter, but in every chapter and in every endeavor,” Skinner says.

When asked if what the women did tarnishes the image of beauty pageants, Skinner says, “it's what you do with a crown and who you become as a person, as your time as a title holder, and that's the focus. And we need to focus on amplifying the voices of women rather than silencing them.”

Now that the first runner-up has declined, the Miss Teen USA crown may be offered to the second runner-up, who was Miss Pennsylvania. Inside Edition tried to reach out to her, but she has not responded.