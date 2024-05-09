Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, announced that she is stepping down from her role.

“I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” Srivastava, 17, wrote on Instagram.

The 11th grader from New Jersey did not share many details about why she is returning her crown.

Srivastava’s revelation comes two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt declared she is stepping down for mental health reasons. Fans online noticed that the first letter of each sentence in Voigt’s resignation statement spelled out “I am silenced.”

Both women have reportedly signed non-disclosure agreements.

Claudia Englehardt is the Miss USA organization’s former social media director. She worked closely with both Srivastava and Voigt. Englehardt left the Miss USA organization last week.

“This is a direct ramification of really bad management,” Englehardt tells Inside Edition.

Inside Edition received a statement of solidarity from many of last year’s Miss USA contestants asking for Voigt to be released from her confidentiality agreement so she can speak out. “We stand behind her. Our goal is to give Noelia her voice back.”

Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez says she is shocked by Voigt’s departure.

“I think not only myself but the entire pageant community just kind of had their jaws on the floor,” Sanchez tells Inside Edition.

Sanchez hosts a podcast called “Hold My Crown.”

“I feel like there’s so much more that needs to be found out and I hope for the best for both the title holders because they are incredible women that work so hard for their dreams to come true,” Sanches says.

The Miss USA organization tells Inside Edition they respect and support Miss Teen USA’s decision to step down from her duties.