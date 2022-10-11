Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old Colorado girl, has been reunited with her family after they reported her missing 10 days ago.

Authorities say the Boulder teen ran away and was trying to evade contact when police located her at a home in Thornton, Colorado, on Monday afternoon.

“While investigators continue to believe that Chloe ran away, there is an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred while she was separated from her family,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference.

Police say they do not believe Chloe was abducted or held against her will during the time she was missing.

“There are indications that considerable steps were being taken by Chloe to avoid contact from law enforcement as well as her family. We, however, had indications that she was alive throughout the week,” Deputy Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said.

Witnesses said Chloe was seen with two older men who "looked sketchy” at a high school football game before she went missing.

Before she was found, Boulder police had faced criticism, including from the family of JonBenét Ramsey, for branding Chloe a runaway and not issuing an Amber Alert.

Police are defending how they handled the case.

“Boulder police had no evidence to suggest that an abduction had occurred,” Redfearn said.

Chloe's parents said in a statement that words cannot describe the relief they are feeling that their daughter was found and is receiving medical attention. They say they still have questions about what happened to her.

Related Stories