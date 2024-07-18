The body of a missing New Jersey dad was found in dense woods 100 miles from his Irvington home, police said this week.

Isaac Bishop, 33, was reported missing on June 11, according to the New Jersey State Police. He had failed to take his children to school, his relatives said on social media.

State police confirmed Wednesday that his body had been found June 30, in a heavily wooded area in Atlantic County. Investigators are working to piece together what happened to Bishop, police said.

No other details, including a cause of death, were released by authorities.

Bishop's car had been found abandoned in Newark, with his ID and wallet inside, his relatives said. He failed to report to work and to deliver his kids to school, something he did every weekday, his family said.

His relatives expressed gratitude for those who helped search for Bishop.

"From Our Family: Thank you so much to everyone that reposted, shared, prayed, called, or even offered their help. Isaac is truly loved and will be extremely missed," wrote Porschea Cooper in a Facebook post from earlier this month.

"He was an amazing father, son, brother, and partner. The family is still waiting on more details and of course grieving while trying to accept this outcome," Cooper said.

State police officers from the department's major crime unit and from its missing persons division are leading the investigation, authorities said.