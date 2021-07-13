Missing NJ Mom Yasemin Uygar, 24, Found Dead Hours After AMBER Alert Issued for Her and Son Sebastian Rios | Inside Edition

Missing NJ Mom Yasemin Uygar, 24, Found Dead Hours After AMBER Alert Issued for Her and Son Sebastian Rios

Crime
Yasemin Uyar, 24, was found dead shortly after her 2-year-old son, the subject of am AMBER Alert, was found safe.
Yasemin Uyar, 24, was found dead shortly after her 2-year-old son, the subject of am AMBER Alert, was found safe.(Facebook)
By Johanna Li
First Published: 1:39 PM PDT, July 13, 2021

2-year-old Sebastian Rios' father Tyler Rios has been arrested and charged with his kidnapping.

Missing New Jersey mom Yasemin Uyar, whose 2-year-old son Sebastian Rios was the subject of an AMBER Alert just days before, was found dead Saturday in Tennessee. The mother and son from Rahway were believed to have been abducted by the boy’s father, Tyler Rios, Friday morning and taken by car to Tennessee.

Her body was found just hours after 27-year-old Rios was arrested and charged in the boy’s alleged abduction.

“While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a DV (domestic violence) victim,” her mom, Karen Uyar, said on Facebook. “She was a Daughter, Sister, Mother, Aunt and Cousin. Her life will be Celebrated as her greatest gift to this world.”

Karen had previously posted on Facebook about her 24-year-old daughter allegedly being a victim of domestic violence to Rios before.

Yasemin’s friend Robyn Morris told KCBS, “Typical textbook case of domestic violence. Progressively got worse and this is where it’s ending.”

Yasemin and her 2-year-old son were reported missing Friday after Sebastian was not dropped off at daycare, and Yasemin did not show up at work, according to a statement by Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

The New Jersey State Police issued an AMBER Alert shortly after that claimed they had been abducted by Rios.

Sebastian was found safe in Monterey about 15 hours after the AMBER Alert was issued, and his father, Tyler Rios, was taken into custody around the same time, according to prosecutors.

Yasemin’s body was found in a wooded area off Highway I-40 hours after that, prosecutors said.

Rios is currently in custody in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey, and additional charges in relation to Yasemin’s death are pending, prosecutors said.

Related Stories

Los Angeles Man Shot to Death While Talking on Instagram Live, Police Looking for Shooter
Officers in Phoenix Forced to Break Car Window to Rescue a 2-Year-Old Trapped Inside Hot Car
18 People Killed by Lightning at Popular Tourist Attraction in Northern India, Many While Taking Selfies
These Dating Horror Stories Prove the Single Life Is HardOffbeat

Trending on Inside Edition

Missing NJ Mom Yasemin Uygar, 24, Found Dead Hours After AMBER Alert Issued for Her and Son Sebastian Rios
Missing NJ Mom Yasemin Uygar, 24, Found Dead Hours After AMBER Alert Issued for Her and Son Sebastian Rios
1

Missing NJ Mom Yasemin Uygar, 24, Found Dead Hours After AMBER Alert Issued for Her and Son Sebastian Rios

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
2

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative
12-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Getting Swallowed Up in Storm Drain on Way Home From Birthday Celebration
12-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Getting Swallowed Up in Storm Drain on Way Home From Birthday Celebration
3

12-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Getting Swallowed Up in Storm Drain on Way Home From Birthday Celebration

News
Prospective Buyer Who Toured Building Before It Collapsed Says Condition of Parking Garage Made Her Leave
Prospective Buyer Who Toured Building Before It Collapsed Says Condition of Parking Garage Made Her Leave
4

Prospective Buyer Who Toured Building Before It Collapsed Says Condition of Parking Garage Made Her Leave

News
Babe Ruth's Great-Grandson Defends MLB Star Shohei Ohtani After He Was Criticized by ESPN's Stephen Smith
Babe Ruth's Great-Grandson Defends MLB Star Shohei Ohtani After He Was Criticized by ESPN's Stephen Smith
5

Babe Ruth's Great-Grandson Defends MLB Star Shohei Ohtani After He Was Criticized by ESPN's Stephen Smith

Sports