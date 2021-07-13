Missing New Jersey mom Yasemin Uyar, whose 2-year-old son Sebastian Rios was the subject of an AMBER Alert just days before, was found dead Saturday in Tennessee. The mother and son from Rahway were believed to have been abducted by the boy’s father, Tyler Rios, Friday morning and taken by car to Tennessee.

Her body was found just hours after 27-year-old Rios was arrested and charged in the boy’s alleged abduction.

“While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a DV (domestic violence) victim,” her mom, Karen Uyar, said on Facebook. “She was a Daughter, Sister, Mother, Aunt and Cousin. Her life will be Celebrated as her greatest gift to this world.”

Karen had previously posted on Facebook about her 24-year-old daughter allegedly being a victim of domestic violence to Rios before.

Yasemin’s friend Robyn Morris told KCBS, “Typical textbook case of domestic violence. Progressively got worse and this is where it’s ending.”

Yasemin and her 2-year-old son were reported missing Friday after Sebastian was not dropped off at daycare, and Yasemin did not show up at work, according to a statement by Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady.

The New Jersey State Police issued an AMBER Alert shortly after that claimed they had been abducted by Rios.

Sebastian was found safe in Monterey about 15 hours after the AMBER Alert was issued, and his father, Tyler Rios, was taken into custody around the same time, according to prosecutors.

Yasemin’s body was found in a wooded area off Highway I-40 hours after that, prosecutors said.

Rios is currently in custody in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey, and additional charges in relation to Yasemin’s death are pending, prosecutors said.

