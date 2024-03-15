Missing North Carolina Teen Was Forced Into Prostitution, Sheriff Says

Crime
Crime Scene
The Rowan County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said it will provide more information next week.Getty Images
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 1:52 PM PDT, March 15, 2024

A missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina was forced into prostitution, authorities say.

A missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina was found this week by sheriff's deputies who were conducting an undercover sting of sex traffickers, authorities said.

The girl, who was not identifed, had been forced into prostitution, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. She was found in Salisbury, about 40 miles north of Charlotte, where she went missing.

The sheriff's office said the sex-trafficking operation was run by a 33-year-old convicted felon who was on parole.

The man was not identified by the sheriff's office,

The department's statement did not say if the man was in custody.

No further details were released by authorities.

More information about the case will be released Monday at a 2 p.m. press conference at the sheriff's office in Salisbury, the statement said.

Crime