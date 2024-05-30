A Mississippi 14-year-old juvenile carjacking suspect was taken into police custody after his parents turned him in to authorities.

Heather Allen was with her children and grandchildren when they were held at gunpoint in their driveway last week. The terrifying ordeal was caught on a doorbell camera.

“The shooter, the one with no shirt on, he’s hollering ‘get out the car. Give me the keys, give me the keys," Allen told Inside Edition. "He opens my daughter’s door and yanks and pulls her out.”

The video of the incident garnered media attention and it wasn't long before the family of one of the alleged suspects saw the footage. That teen's parents brought him into the police station Wednesday.

Allen and her family were not injured during the incident, and her car was found about 40 minutes after the carjacking was reported.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with armed carjacking and six counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.7 million.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.