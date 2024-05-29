What Should You Do if You Witness a Catalytic Converter Theft in Progress?

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:10 PM PDT, May 29, 2024

Clay Hayner tells Inside Edition he does not regret his decision to confront a thief attempting to steal his converter after hearing about the death of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor.

More than 60,000 catalytic converters are stolen in the Unites States every year. What should you do if you witness parts being stolen from your vehicle?

The fatal shooting of "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor has called attention to the crime, after it came to light that Wactor interrupted a catalytic converter theft.

Clay Hayner confronted an alleged thief attempting to steal his truck’s catalytic converter. 

It was not the first time someone ripped the car part from underneath Hayner’s vehicle in Dallas.

“That was the fourth time they had attempted to get it or got it and the only thing that went through my head was to stop him, I didn’t think about any danger at all,” Hayner tells Inside Edition.

Even after the news of Wactor’s death, Hayner says he stands by his decision to fight back.

“I would do the same thing. In fact, I would have made more effort to catch him,’ Hayner says. “I’m not going to let those guys scare me.”

Unlike Hayner, Wactor was apparently unaware that thieves were trying to steal his converter when he approached. By the time Wactor realized, it was too late.

Hayner is not the only driver who stood up to catalytic converter thieves.

When Donny Buehler heard a man using a chainsaw to cut off his converter, he ran out of the front door of his home to confront him. Buehler reached into the getaway car to grab the man.

He tells Inside Edition he regrets his decision. “My wife was not happy with my choices,” Buehler says.

Sergeant Tracy Hicks with the Houston Police Department says to steer clear if you come across a theft in progress.

“Paint them green, orange, red, whatever. When a criminal sees that, ‘Oh, I'm not going to be able to sell this one.” And because that way when we catch these bad guys with a carload of catalytic converters, the ones that are painted, we can arrest them for possession of stolen property,” Hicks says.

Thieves can get up to $15,000 selling catalytic converters to junk yards.

Related Stories

'Serial Slingshot Shooter' Who Terrorized Town Arrested: Cops
‘General Hospital’ Actor Johnny Wactor Fatally Shot in Los Angeles
Missing 'Marge' WWII US Fighter Plane May Have Been Found in Jungle
‘General Hospital’ Actor Shot Dead by Alleged Catalytic Converter Thieves Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime