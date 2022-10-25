A Mississippi teen died in a brush mower accident after jumping in front of it as a joke.

The 14-year-old victim was identified as Landon Jarvis by the Union County Coroner, WTVA reported.

According to WTVA, the accident occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 23.

Jarvis was outside playing with two other friends when he “jokingly” jumped out in front of the brush mower, the outlet reported.

The man driving the mower knew Jarvis, as this area is a small town, according to WTVA.

Unfortunately, the man did not see Jarvis while he was driving the mower and was not able to change direction in time.

