Mississippi Woman Fatally Shoots 2 Cops Before Killing Self at Motel, Cops Say
“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves posted on Twitter. “I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community.”
A Mississippi woman fatally shot two officers before killing herself inside a Bay St. Louis motel early Wednesday morning, cops say.
The officers, whose names have not been released publicly, were responding to a call just before 4:30 a.m. to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, CBS News reported.
When both officers arrived at the scene, authorities say they encountered a woman who the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said fatally shot one officer and injured a second officer before killing herself, according to the bureau.
The second officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting later on, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement obtained by U.S. News and World Report.
"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence," the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. "Additional information may be made public at a later time."
The suspect who authorities say shot the officers has not been named.
