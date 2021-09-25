Missouri Officer Receives Kidney From Another 22-Year-Old Officer Killed in the Line of Duty | Inside Edition

Missouri Officer Receives Kidney From Another 22-Year-Old Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

22-year-old Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans of the Independence Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Mark Priebe of the Springfield Missouri Police Department just received the gift of life from a fellow police officer that lost his.

He'd been an EMT before joining the police academy and had just graduated in July. Officer Madrid-Evans was still in training when he was killed. 

Officer Mark Priebe has been on the force for 21 years, almost as long as Officer Madrid-Evans was alive. He was placed on the kidney recipient list this month and was about to start dialysis treatment.

But Officer Priebe got a call that a kidney match was found.  Afterward, the kidney transplant surgery was successful.

That donated Kidney belonged to fellow officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Independence Police Officers saluted Officer Madrid-Evans as his body left the hospital. "My goal is I want to be able to honor Blaze in the way I continue to live my life," Officer Mark Priebe said.

Two police officers served towns just 170 miles apart. They never met but are now forever connected.

