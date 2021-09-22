Things were tense for a young girl after she got her head stuck in the railing at her apartment complex.

Police in Boulder, Colorado, says the toddler was just enjoying the view but suddenly couldn’t move.

Officers surprisingly showed up with a battering ram and used it to pry the bars open just enough for the child to slip out. It was a big relief for her and her mother.

Although she was startled, the girl was in otherwise good condition.

She got a police sticker for her bravery, and the cops went on their way, hoping the child learned her lesson.

Related Stories