Police in Mississippi are looking for the man who they say accosted an MSNBC reporter during his Tropical Storm Ida coverage.

During a report, Benjamin Eugene Dagley approached Shaquille Brewster while he was live on-air. He then began berating and yelling at both him and the crew.

The suspect continued to yell off-camera and then turned back to Brewster, who had to end his report early.

“Craig, I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” Brewster said while keeping his composure.

Gulfport police have now issued an arrest warrant for Dagley from Wooster, Ohio. They are charging him with two counts of simple assault, one count disturbance of the peace, and one count of emergency curfew violation.

Police believe he is no longer on the Gulf Coast and is traveling in his white pickup truck with Ohio license plate PJR1745.

After an outpouring of concern, Brewster later tweeted out that he and his crew were all good.

Gulfport police want anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Related Stories