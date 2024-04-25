Missouri Teen's GPS Bracelet Allegedly Connects Him to 9 Burglaries in 1 Night, Cops Say.

Crime
GPS Bracelet Wearer
Leslie James III is being held without bond, according to court records.St. Louis City Justice Center
First Published: 12:34 PM PDT, April 25, 2024

An 18-year-old Missouri teen now faces 31 counts related to a series of burglaries he allegedly committed while wearing a GPS bracelet, according to authorities.

Leslie James III is being held without bail at the St. Louis City Justice Center, according to court records.

He has been charged with 31 felony and misdemeanor counts including burglary, stealing and damaging property, jail records show.

Police allege James and two accomplices hit nine businesses on April 10, breaking windows, stealing cash and possessing a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed by prosecutors.

The locations included popular St. Louis bars, eateries and a doughnut shop, according to local reports.

The alleged accomplices have not been charged or identified, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

James allegedly drove a stolen car to each location, according to the affidavit.

James has not entered a plea to the charges, and there is no attorney of record listed for him in court records.

