It's deja vu all over again.

An unlucky motorist found herself trapped in a sinking car after she says her navigation system routed her straight into the water.

The woman found herself in peril after turning her vehicle off a boat ramp and right into the water while driving in Hawaii.

A group of eyewitnesses sprang into action and told her she must get out of the vehicle.

Someone then tosses the woman a flotation device, allowing her to safely escape the sinking car.

She is then hauled aboard a nearby boat just as her car disappears beneath the surface of the water.

This all happened just five weeks ago to another driver, who also says her navigation system led her astray.

Drew Solmonson is the good Samaritan seen rescuing the driver in this video.

"We tried to coax her out of the vehicle and she's, like, 'well, it's floating,'" Solmonson tells Inside Editon.

He says that he quickly explained to the driver that the car would not be floating for "very long."

And he is in disbelief this freak accident happened a second time.

"It's crazy because it's literally the exact same ramp at the exact same spot," says Solmonson.

The previous incident also had a happy ending, when good Samaritans helped the two women escape the car and avoid any injuries.

