Cheyenne Brown was reported missing out of Washington DC. Now, police believe she is one of four victims of a suspect police call the "shopping cart killer."

"And I'm so angry, like, I don't even have tears anymore," Nicandra Brown, Cheyenne Brown's mom, said. "I'm just like, why would you do this to my daughter? She didn't deserve that."

The suspect, police say, is Anthony Robinson. He's been charged with murder in the deaths of Allene Redmon from Harrisonburg and Tonita Smith from Charlottesville.

"He meets his victims on dating sites." Chief Kevin Davis from the Fairfax County Police notes, "Then meets his victims at motels."

"After he inflicts trauma to his victims and kills them, he transports their bodies to their final resting place literally in a shopping cart, and there's video to that effect."

Nicandra said she looked everywhere for Cheyenne, who had a 7-year-old and a baby on the way.

Detectives continue to explore whether Stephanie Harrison from California, who traveled to Alexandria, Virginia, may be another victim.

Related Stories