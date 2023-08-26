Mom Who Gave Birth to Quintuplets in Phoenix Returns Home to Washington With New Family

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:05 AM PDT, August 26, 2023

The family says they will always be appreciative of Phoenix and the city will always be a part of them.

Washington-based couple Stephanie and Graham Freels quite literally have their hands full from here on out because in their first pregnancy, they hit the jackpot times five.

“Never thought it was going to be quintuplets. That never even crossed our minds,” she told KPHO. “We did an ultrasound, saw five sacks and two heartbeats and then the week after that we saw five heart beats. So we found out [when] I was like six almost seven weeks pregnant."

The Washington state residents told KPHO they temporarily moved to Phoenix, Arizona, so Stephanie could give birth to Adelyn, Eliana, Linnea, Fisher and Harper at St Joseph's Hospital.

After carrying for just 27 weeks, Stephanie delivered all five babies within an hour and half.
 
Andrea Hassler, senior director for Women and Newborn Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital, told KPHO “it was about 20 people between the nurses, the respiratory therapists, who came in to help set up for this delivery and we only had about an hour's notice."

Stephanie said that she didn’t think she was in labor.

“I didn't think I was in labor. We went in because I was so uncomfortable because of so much weight from the babies. And when she told us we were going to have the babies tonight it was definitely shocking."  

The siblings had to spend almost 11 weeks in the hospital since they were born so early.

"The last baby was discharged after 76 days in the NICU," Hassler added.  

Now begins the journey back to their home state where the Freel family of seven will embark on their new life together.

The family says they will always be appreciative of Phoenix and the city will always be a part of them.

Related Stories

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sent This Shop a Thank You Note
Minnesota Teen Fishes $2K Out of Lake and Returns Cash
High School Coach Rushes Wife to Hospital for Baby's Touchdown
Tennessee News Reporter Surprises Anchor by Proposing on TVEntertainment

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Priscilla Presley Says She Spent Her Last Night With Daughter Lisa Marie Laughing & Celebrating
Priscilla Presley Says She Spent Her Last Night With Daughter Lisa Marie Laughing & Celebrating
1

Priscilla Presley Says She Spent Her Last Night With Daughter Lisa Marie Laughing & Celebrating

Entertainment
Killer Stepmother Letecia Stauch Removed From Colorado Prison Months Into Life Sentence
Killer Stepmother Letecia Stauch Removed From Colorado Prison Months Into Life Sentence
2

Killer Stepmother Letecia Stauch Removed From Colorado Prison Months Into Life Sentence

Crime
Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops
Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops
3

Former Suffolk Police Chief Who Led Gilgo Beach Investigation Accused of Soliciting Sex: Cops

Crime
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint
4

Woman Faces 5 Years For Alleged Threat to Kill Donald Trump, 'Slam a Bullet in Barron Trump's Head': Complaint

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin
Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin
5

Bryan Kohberger Removed From Law Enforcement Program After Complaints From Female Students, Says School Admin

Crime