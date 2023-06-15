Workers at a California bike shop that gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie a new bike for his birthday were pleasantly surprised to receive a thank you card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the thoughtful gift.

Mad Dogs and Englishmen surprised the newly minted 4-year-old with balloons, a card and the bicycle on his birthday.

“We are huge fans of the royal family. We love the royal family, so it was just on a whim," Madeline Sheppard tells Inside Edition.

The high-end bike shop is in Montecito, where Meghan and Harry have lived since 2020. Employees of the shop were able to drop of Archie’s present at their home.

“We drove over there,” Sheppard says. “They did a background check, and we were able to drop it off.”

The bike gifted costs $300 is made specifically for 4-year-old children, she explains.

“You can see the training wheels, and it is just really perfect for anyone Archie’s age,” she says.

A few days after Archie’s birthday, Mad Dogs and Englishmen received a hand-delivered thank you note. “Here is the letter that we have in our store,” Sheppard tells Inside Edition. “So it says, ‘On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Please except their sincere thanks for the gift you gave Archie for his fourth birthday.”

The note is now framed and kept in the store.

