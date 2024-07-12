Monarch Butterflies Released at Wedding in Memory of Bride's Late Father Cling to Her Dress

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:37 AM PDT, July 12, 2024

"It was incredible," bride Amy Rose tells Inside Edition.

Monarch butterflies that were released during a wedding in Massachusetts landed on the bride's dress, a sign, she says, that her later father was with her on her special day.

"It was incredible," bride Amy Rose Perry tells Inside Edition.

Perry lost her father to cancer when she was 7 years old.

A year after Perry's father died, she was on a hike with her mother and sister and a monarch butterfly landed on each of them. They felt it was a message from her father telling them he would always be there with them for the rest of their lives.

When Perry and her groom, Matt Perry, were planning their wedding, Rose knew she wanted to release butterflies in memory of her father. 

"I just thought they would fly away. We had about 50 of them," Amy tells Inside Edition.

Instead of flying away, the butterflies landed on Amy's wedding dress.

"It wasn't just a moment, they were there all night," Matt says. "It was quite the sight to see."

"Now, even talking about it, it's very surreal. It felt like we were in a dream or something," Amy says.

Amy was convinced it was a sign from her dad because the butterflies only landed on her, her sister, and her groom.

"I looked and saw that a butterfly was over Matt's heart," Amy says.

