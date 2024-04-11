More Women Sign Up for Self-Defense Class Since Start of NYC’s Sucker-Punch Epidemic

First Published: 10:01 AM PDT, April 11, 2024

Some women have decided to attend self-defense classes after an alarming number of women came forward saying they were punched in the face by random men on the streets of New York City.

Self-defense group Fit Hit, located in Manhattan, has seen a spike in interest since the sucker-punch epidemic began.

“It’s a lot. It’s pretty scary,” one Fit Hit gym-goer tells Inside Edition.

Another woman says she thinks self-defense for women is essential.

Fit Hit instructor Tatiana Firpo showed Inside Edition a particular move that could ward off a sucker-punch attack called the “answer-the-phone block.”

“The elbow comes up and protects all the spots on your face that could be broken, your jaw, maybe your ear, nose,” Firpo says.

The instructor suggests to “fight back” if the attack continues.

“Their eyes, nose, chin, throat, ears, jaw, the groin, and the knees. That’s what we usually aim for,” Firpo says.

Firpo also had some advice about the space around you, the area she calls “the bubble.”

“You need to be aware, not being on your phone, your AirPods either should be really low or not even in. If you’re looking down your phone you’re not gonna be aware of anybody getting close enough to hit you,” she says.

