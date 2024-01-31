One of the two Wisconsin girls who brutally stabbed a classmate and then left her for dead is asking to be released from custody.

Morgan Geyser, along with her friend Anissa Weier, were both charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an attack on Payton Leutner, who survived 19 stab wounds in Waukesha in May 2014 as the girls tried to appease a fictional horror character known as the Slender Man.

All three girls were 12 at the time, and because Geyser and Weier were charged with first-degree intentional homicide and over the age of 10, they were charged as adults under Wisconsion law.

Geyser, now 21, eventually agreed to a deal in 2017 that saw her enter a guilty plea to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide. At her sentencing, the judge ordered that she remain under the supervision of a mental facility for 40 years.

On Monday, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren held a hearing in response to a petition for conditional release submitted by Geyser, according to court records.

Then, on Wednesday, Judge Bohren assigned three psychiatrists to evaluate Geyser ahead of an April hearing when the judge will rule on the matter, according to court records.

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to a mental facility, but in 2021 a judge granted her conditional release, according to court records.

She is required to live with her father and wear a GPS monitor under the terms of her release.

According to a criminal complaint filed in 2014, the girls plotted for months before they lured Leutner, their former friend, into some woods after a sleepover and attacked her.

Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times as Weier cheered her on, and when they were done the two girls left the victim for dead, according to the complaint.

Leutner managed to crawl to a nearby bike path and somehow survived the attack. Police picked up the two young. suspects later that day while they were walking along a highway,

The girls told investigators they hoped their actions would please Slender Man, a fictional ghoul they read about in horror stories. They said they feared he would kill their families if they did not do as he wished and become his servants, according to the complaint.

Geyser's attorney withdrew from her case just prior to her filing this petition and she does not have a lawyer listed on the court docket at this time.