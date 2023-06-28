Most Black Americans believe racism in the United States will get worse during their lifetime, according to a new poll conducted by Washington Post and Ipsos.

The poll, released Friday, showed that 51 percent of Black respondents said they expect racism will get worse, while 37 percent said they expect it will stay about the same. Only 11 percent said it will get better.

The poll was conducted between April 28 to May 12 among 1,225 non-Hispanic Black adults and a partially overlapping sample of 1,018 U.S. adults. They say the margin of error was 3.5 percentage points for Black adults and 3 points for all U.S. adults.

The most alarming part of the results was that nearly 70 percent of Black Americans said now is a more dangerous time to be a Black teenager than when they were teens, including almost 80 percent of those 50 to 64 and 65 and older, The Hill reported.

Almost 60 percent of Black adults said they are very or somewhat worried they or someone they love will be attacked because they are Black, according to the poll.

Eight in 10 Black respondents also said they believe white people trust Black people not too much or not at all, while only 17 percent said they believe they trust Black individuals a great deal or good amount, The Hill reported.

Whereas white respondents were much more likely to say they believe white people trust Black people, with 44 percent saying they think white people trust Black people a great deal or good amount, the poll said.

While both white and Black participants in the poll had overwhelmingly agreed that Black people do not trust white people much or at all, with 78 percent of Black respondents and 70 percent of white respondents saying so.