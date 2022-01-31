Most Heart-Stopping Moments of 2022 So Far

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:47 AM PST, January 31, 2022

2022 is just beginning, but the year has already seen some surprising moments.

This year has started out with a bang.

Only its first month, 2022 has already seen some surprising moments.

In January, after a small plane crashed near train tracks, LAPD officers had to get the pilot out before being hit by an oncoming train.

In Nashville, a boy saved his family from a house fire after he saw the flames and ran to tell his parents.

Also, a bull scared some restaurant customers in China when it came charging through the front door.

For these and other heart-stopping moments, Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

Tags:

