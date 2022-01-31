Most Heart-Stopping Moments of 2022 So Far
2022 is just beginning, but the year has already seen some surprising moments.
In January, after a small plane crashed near train tracks, LAPD officers had to get the pilot out before being hit by an oncoming train.
In Nashville, a boy saved his family from a house fire after he saw the flames and ran to tell his parents.
Also, a bull scared some restaurant customers in China when it came charging through the front door.
For these and other heart-stopping moments, Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
