Mother and Daughter Reunited After Alleged Abduction 14 Years Ago

By Taneasha White
First Published: 9:24 AM PDT, September 15, 2021

Angelica Vences-Salgado has been reunited with her daughter after being missing since 2007.

A Florida mother was reunited with her missing child after 14 years.

Angelica Vences-Salgado received a message on social media from someone claiming to be her daughter on September 2, and she contacted the police, according to the Clermont Police press release. 

Vences-Salgado’s daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, had been allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez, in 2007. A warrant was issued for his arrest that year, but the case was considered cold prior to the mother’s call. 

Police said that in her message, Hernandez told the mother she was in Mexico, and asked her to meet at the point of entry in Laredo, Texas. 

Authorities verified that the now 19-year-old woman was Vences-Salgado's child.

According to Clermont Police Department Captain Michael McMaste, why Hernandez reached out now is still not clear, and the family has declined to provide any additional commentary or interviews.

The father’s whereabouts are still unknown and there is an active warrant for his arrest, police say. 

