Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas | Inside Edition

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:47 AM PDT, August 12, 2021

The 14-year-old initially went missing after her first day at North Atlanta High School. She was seen entering school and then leaving at the end of the day.

Family and friends who’ve been searching for Caitlin Winchester can now hold her in their arms.

The 14-year-old initially went missing after her first day of high school. She was captured on video going into North Atlanta High School, and pictured leaving. But her parents say she never got on the bus.

Caitlin was found over 800 miles away from her Georgia home, in Arlington, Texas, according to authorities.

The FBI, Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department all worked together to find Caitlin.

In a statement, the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department thanked the public for the outpouring of support in finding Caitlin. They are continuing to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation.

No details were released on how or why Caitlin Winchester ended up in Texas.

Related Stories

How an Instagram Influencer Raised Over $70,000 for an Unknowing Atlanta Airport Pianist
Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed
Woman Arrested in Atlanta Airport for Smuggling Cocaine in 7 Shoes
Atlanta Parents Desperate to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Daughter Caitlin WinchesterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
1

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.

Offbeat
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
2

Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries

Animals
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial
3

Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder Trial

Crime
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat
4

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

Offbeat
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart
5

Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin Smart

Crime