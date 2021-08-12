Family and friends who’ve been searching for Caitlin Winchester can now hold her in their arms.

The 14-year-old initially went missing after her first day of high school. She was captured on video going into North Atlanta High School, and pictured leaving. But her parents say she never got on the bus.

Caitlin was found over 800 miles away from her Georgia home, in Arlington, Texas, according to authorities.

The FBI, Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department all worked together to find Caitlin.

In a statement, the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department thanked the public for the outpouring of support in finding Caitlin. They are continuing to work with the FBI on the next steps in the investigation.

No details were released on how or why Caitlin Winchester ended up in Texas.

