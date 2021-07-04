Atlanta Woman Wakes to Find African Wild Cat in Her Bed

An Atlanta woman found herself face-to-face with a wild cat in her bed.

Kristine Frank woke up to a serval 6 inches from her after her husband left the door open to take their dog out.

The wild cat is native to Africa, so the Department of Natural Resources is doing an investigation on the origins of this animal within the Brookhaven neighborhood and has set up traps throughout the area.

"I said, 'That's not a normal house cat. I don't know what that is, but I am terrified right now,'" she told CNN.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, owning a wild cat is illegal in Georgia, but there are no federal laws against it.

"The wild cat trade in this country is really not well regulated, which results in many species of wild cats, including servals, living out their lives in private homes which are not adequate environments for the natural behaviors that they exhibit." ALDF Senior Legislative Affairs Manager Alicia Prygoski told CNN.

Prygoski urged anyone who comes into contact with the cat to call either Animal Control or the Department of Natural Resources.

