Pennsylvania Children Evacuated From School After Exotic House Cat Mistaken for Bobcat Is Spotted in Building
Animal Shelter volunteers were able to find a microchip and discovered that the cat's name was Kakashi
Imagine the hysteria when West Scranton school officials saw what appeared to be a bobcat on surveillance cameras.
School was dismissed early, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission was called in to catch it. They searched the school for two hours and discovered that it was a house cat.
But according to Game Warden Jon Bowman, the cat did resemble a bobcat.
“It looks, I mean, identical, the colors of a bobcat; it's missing a tail. So, you know, it's just err on the side of caution," he said. "We wanted to make sure all the students are safe, and staff are safe."
Animal Shelter volunteers were able to find his microchip and discovered that the cat's name was Kakashi. Kakashi had been missing for months.
Sheanine Johnson, Kakashi’s owner, explains that they’ve been hard at work looking for their pet. “[He] had us for a little bit of a run around town, trying to follow up leads and stuff, and then behold he's at West. So, sorry, guys!"
And although he fooled everyone, the feline is now safe at home.
