40-Pound African Serval Cat Missing in New Hampshire

A 40-pound African serval cat is missing in New Hampshire. The cat, named Spartacus, was adopted from a zoo four years ago and has lived indoors the entire time with a family in Merrimack, who has a permit to own the cat, police said.

“The dog didn’t want to come in last night. So my wife opened the front door. The dog and the cat spooked each other and off he went,” Dean King, the cat’s owner, told the Associated Press. “He’s gone.”

King said the family searched for the cat near their home and has laid out a trap with live baby chicken, to no avail. The cat is a tawny color with dark spots.

“He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers,” Merrimack police wrote in a Facebook post.

