Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family Says

Monica Decker, a mother who was reported missing over a year ago, was found and reported safe this past week.

Decker, 53, had last been seen exiting her home in Connecticut on April 8, 2020.

After Decker failed to show up for work at Norwalk Transit in April 2020, police performed a welfare check at Decker's home, according to NBC News. Police said they found that she had left all of her belongings behind, including her 2016 Honda Civic that was parked outside, and her cell phone.

Detective Kenneth McKenna of the Bridgeport Police Department shared that Decker was found on May 31, and the good news was shared by Decker’s daughter, Sheila Yasin, on Facebook.

Yasin wrote that Decker had lost a significant amount of weight and was in the hospital recovering. Yasin noted how grateful she is for her mother's safe return.

“I wanted to say thank you all so so much for sharing my posts and praying for my mother I appreciate everyone of yous!!!”

McKenna told Dateline that Decker's disappearance was in no way criminal in nature. No further information regarding her disappearance will be released.

Anyone with additional information about Decker's case is asked to contact McKenna at 203-581-5245, according to NBC.

