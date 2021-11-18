The mother of a 10-year-old boy believes Pope Francis performed a miracle on her autistic son, who was able to walk onstage at the Vatican during a visit last month, according to published reports.

Elsa Morra told CBS News that she and her son, Paolo Bonavita, who has severe autism and epilepsy, were in Rome for medical testing after doctors suspected that the young boy has either a tumor or multiple sclerosis.

Morra said her son normally needs help climbing stairs, but during their visit she watched with her own eyes as her boy climbed the stairs in Paul VI Audience Hall and walked towards the Pope. She called it a "real gift,” CBS News reported.

“Climbing stairs by himself, when he normally needs help, I thought, 'This can’t be happening,'” Morra told CBS News.

She said she was especially surprised since his health had taken a turn for the worse, CBS reported.

She said once on the stage the Pope offered her son a seat next to him and then offered him his white zucchetto, which he was particularly drawn to, she explained.

"The doctor was almost certain it was a brain tumor," Morra said. She said that the Pope said he would pray for Paolo. "He took my hand and said, 'For you, the impossible does not exist.'"

Three weeks later, doctors told Morra that her son's test results showed no sign of cancer, and also learned that his symptoms had improved.

An emotional Morra was overjoyed. If she had the opportunity to speak to the Pope again, she'd tell him, “Thank you for the miracle."

