We're barely caught up on 2022 films and already, we're setting time aside in our 2023 calendars and to-do lists for some of the most anticipated movies this coming year.

Some of Hollywood's greatest directors, including Martin Scorsese, M. Night Shyamalan and Christopher Nolan, return with sure-to-be smash hits, and stars like Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Anya Taylor-Joy and Margot Robbie come out with more buzz-worthy performances. And notably, several movies delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," are now finally seeing the light of day.

Here are the movies we are most looking forward to seeing in 2023:

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Directed by: Russel Mulcahy

Starring: Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes

Continuing the storyline of the hit teen series by the same name, werewolf Scott McCall, reprised by the show’s star Tyler Posey, is no longer a teenager, and must protect his California town from a new and deadlier enemy.

Streaming on Paramount+ on Jan. 26.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Starring: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Nancy Carroll, Caitlin Gerard

In the latest and final installment of the Magic Mike franchise, Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane meets a wealthy woman, played by Salma Hayek, and entices him to join her in London with an offer he can’t refuse.

Watch in theaters Feb. 10.

Murder Mystery 2

Directed by: Jeremy Garelick

Starring: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong

While few details about the plot have been released, viewers are sure to enjoy watching New York police officer Nick Spitz, played by Adam Sandler, and his longtime wife, Audrey, played by Jennifer Aniston, on their next comedy-mystery adventure.

Streaming on Netflix Feb. 10.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Directed by: Rhys Waterfield

Starring: Amber Doig-Thorne, Natasha Tosini, May Kelly, Maria Taylor, Craig David Dowsett

This isn’t quite the story of Christopher Robin’s Hundred Acre Woods you remember from your childhood. The R-rated spin-off, made possible when the A. A. Milne novel became public domaine in 2022, explores what happens when kids grow up, and the toys they leave behind become angry, bitter and blood-thirsty.

Watch in theaters Feb. 15.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray

Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, and Hope van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly, are once again off to save the universe in the latest installment of the beloved Marvel superhero film that comes a year delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch in theaters Feb. 17.

Cocaine Bear

Directed by: Elizabeth Banks

Starring: Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Rhys

The title says it all: a 500-pound black bear consumes a lot of cocaine and madness ensues. And believe it or not, the wild and wacky horror-comedy is based on a true story.

Watch in theaters Feb. 24.

Scream VI

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori

In the sixth installment of the 90s slasher franchise, viewers will follow the storylines of the survivors of the previous film, as the direct sequel to the fifth installment that was released last year. This blast from the past will be noteably missing star Neve Campbell in her role as Sidney Prescott, but will feature previous cast members Hayden Panettiere, who appeared in "Scream 4," and the original franchise writer and creator Kevin Williamson returning as the film’s executive producer.

Watch in theaters on Mar. 10.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

John Wick goes global as he takes his fight against High Table to New York, Paris, Japan and Berlin. Spoiler alert: director Chad Stahelski has hinted the possibility that this latest installment may not have a “happy ending.”

Watch in theaters Mar. 24.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

Starring: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis

Chris Pine stars as Edgin the Bard as he and an unlikely group go on an adventure of a lifetime to retrieve a long lost relic. For those familiar with the popular role-playing game, this movie adaption takes place in the "Forgotten Realms" campaign setting.

Watch in theaters Mar. 31.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Directed by: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key

In another highly anticipated game adaption, Chris Pratt voices a plumber named Mario who navigates an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi in order to save the captured Princess Peach. But you already knew that.

Watch in theaters April 7.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Directed by: Kelly Fremon Craig

Starring: Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benne Safdie, Rachel McAdams

Those who were avid readers in preteen years are rejoicing as the classic 1970 Judy Blume novel by the same name finally gets the big screen recognition it deserves. The coming-of-age film follows sixth grader Margaret Simon, the daughter of a Christian and a Jewish parent, in her journey to understand her religious identity.

Watch in theaters April 28.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klmentieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki

Viewers once again journey through outer space with Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, and his ragtag superhero team in the latest installment in the Marvel universe franchise.

Watch in theaters May 5.

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Directed by: Bill Holderman

Starring: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen

The four best friends take their raunchy book club to Italy where a fun girls trip turns into their latest quest to find love.

Watch in theaters May 12.

Fast X

Directed by: Louis Leterrier

Starring: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, John Cena

The 10th film about fast cars and family (both equally important to true fans of the franchise) comes as the second part of a two-part finale and acts as a sequel to F9.

While the latest in the saga is notably missing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs, viewers will still get their full dose of hunky, muscular goodness with Jason Momoa starring as this film’s villain.

Watch in theaters May 19.

The Little Mermaid

Directed by: Rob Marshall

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina

Disney’s beloved 1989 animated film is getting a musical live-action adaption with singer Halle Bailey (of the musical duo Chloe x Halle) starring as Ariel, and comedy queen Melissa McCarthy playing the role of Ursula. Now we’ll really get to see if the film was worth all the controversy.

Watch in theaters May 26.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos

Starring: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae

After 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” became a big hit among critics, even winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, two more installments to the superhero film were developed – “Across the Spider-Verse” being the first (that many hoped would come out in 2022), and “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” due to be released in 2024.

Watch in theaters Jun. 2.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Directed by: Steven Caple Jr.

Starring: Ron Perlman, Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez

Peter Cullen is reprising his role as Bumblebee as viewers are transported to the 1990s, when a pair of archaeologists unintentionally become involved in a conflict between factions of the Transformers.

Watch in theaters Jun. 9.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Directed by: James Mangold

Starring: Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook

Yet another hunt for treasure awaits in this much anticipated sequel to the 2008 "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." This marks the first time in the five-film franchise that will not be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Watch in theaters Jun. 30.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

Starring: Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Ravi Patel

After decades of attempts, this classic childhood story finally makes it to the big screen as the 1955 kid’s book gets the live-action treatment.

Watch in theaters Jun. 30.

Roosevelt

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardi DiCaprio stars as President Theodore Roosevelt in a biographical drama that walks us through America's youngest president's formative years, from his life as a New York politician-turned-governor, through his vice presidency in the White House and President William McKinley's assassination.

Watch in theaters Jul. 14.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One

Directed by: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny

As the title would suggest, the seventh installment in the Mission Impossible franchise starring Tom Cruise as spy Ethan Hunt won't be the last, but "Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Dead Reckoning Part Two" may very well be the culmination of the series. The highly anticipated pair of films were delayed again and again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now finally have release dates for this coming year and the next.

Watch in theaters July 14.

Oppenheimer

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie

Hollywood blockbuster director Christopher Nolan is bringing his signature storytelling techniques to a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, better known in history books as the infamous "father of the atomic bomb."

Watch in theaters July 21.

The Marvels

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson

Meet the Marvels, an unlikely trio brought together by a destabilized universe that must find a way to work together to fight against evil. The film comes as a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel and a continuation on the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Watch in theaters Jul. 28.

Barbie

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera

What is this movie about? No one knows, but the leaked photos of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in classic 90s step aerobics gear rollerblading on the beach is sure to make the “Barbie” movie one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

Watch in theaters Jul. 21

Saw X

Directed by: Kevin Greutert

Starring: Tobin Bell, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach

While there haven't been many details about the plot, fans can likely anticipate more twisted puzzles and challenges based on rewarding good behavior and seriously punishing bad behavior.

Dune: Part Two

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård

Ever since the launch of "Dune: Part One" on HBO Max, viewers have been itching for the next installment, which, unlike its predecessor, will open exclusively in theaters before it becomes available on streaming platforms.

Watch in theaters Nov. 3.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman

In the prequel to the Hunger Games franchise, which is notably missing series star Jennifer Lawrence, viewers follow the story of Panem's dictator Coriolanus Snow and how he first became involved in the Hunger Games.

Watch in theaters Nov. 17.

Wonka

Directed by: Paul King

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key

In yet another movie based on Roald Dahl’s classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Timothée Chalamet plays a young Willy Wonka as the film explores his origin story, including how he meets the Oompa Loompas and becomes the chocolatier we all know and love.

Watch in theaters Dec. 15.

The Color Purple

Directed by: Blitz Bazawule

Starring: Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Louis Gossett Jr., H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, Deon Cole

Following the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical based on the 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the touching and tragic tale of an African-American woman surviving abuse and bigotry in the 1900s South is bringing a new all-star cast to the big screen for the first time since Steven Spielberg's 1985 adaption.

Watch in theaters Dec. 20.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Directed by: James Wan

Starring: Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman

While Warner Bros. has not announced whether Amber Heard will be replaced following the legal battle with Johnny Depp, many fans are hoping the role of Mera will be taken over by Emilia Clarke, giving “Game of Thrones” fans one more chance to experience the tragic love story that was Daenerys and Khal Drogo.

Watch in theaters Dec. 25.

Legally Blonde 3

Directed by: Jamie Suk

Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Jessica Cauffiel, Alanna Ubach

The early 2000s classic following the story of a ditzy blonde who overcomes negative stereotypes is due to receive a third installment in 2023 with Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods and beloved comedian Mindy Kaling as one of the lead scriptwriters. What, like it’s hard?

Release date and information TBD.

