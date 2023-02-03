Michigan State Police found multiple dead bodies in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park, and the victims are suspected to be the three rappers that went missing on Jan. 21.

“As of now we haven’t confirmed the identity of any victims inside or a manner of death,” Michigan State Police tweeted.

“Please remember all victims have families and we don’t have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn’t get it right,” the Michigan State Police tweeted.

While police haven’t officially confirmed it, police sources familiar with the investigation told The Detroit News that the bodies were those of the three rappers.

The missing men included Armani Kelly, 28, Dante Wicker, 31, and Montoya Givens, 31. The men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 the night they went missing, but the event got canceled 30 minutes before the performance, according to ABC News.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Kelly contacted his family to let them know he arrived at the venue. He then later told them the event had been canceled so he was going to visit with his friends or try and find another show, the report showed.

The vehicle the trio was in was later found with no sign of the missing men, according to ABC News. The person that was in possession of the vehicle at the time it was found is being looked into by police for any possible connections to the trio’s disappearance, said the news source.

The search had been ongoing for almost two weeks and included several law enforcement agencies in the surrounding areas, Detroit Free Press reported.

Police obtained search warrants for the three men’s phones but all three of their cellphones show no activity after early morning on Jan. 22, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The investigation is ongoing and forensic scientists were at the scene to gather evidence, though the poor condition of the rat-infested apartment complex is slowing the process, according to police.

