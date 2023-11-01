Yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong is standing trial in Austin, Texas, for the murder of cycling’s rising star, Moriah Wilson, who she thought was having an affair with her boyfriend.

In his opening statement to the jury, the prosecutor said Armstrong stood over Wilson and shot her in the heart.

“You’ll hear those screams. Those screams were followed by pow, pow. Two gunshots. One to the front of the head. One to the side of her head,” the prosecutor said.

Armstrong is accused of the shooting slaying of Wilson. The 25-year-old was shot three times last year. Armstrong’s car was seen on Ring camera footage outside.

Armstrong fled the United States to Costa Rica and stayed at an inexpensive hostel. During her 43 days on the run, Armstrong cut and changed the color of her hair, and underwent plastic surgery to disguise her identity, prosecutors say.

A receipt for a $6,350 nose job was found with her belongings at the hostel.

When it was Armstrong’s lawyer’s turn to give an opening statement, he said his client is innocent and claimed that the prosecution does not have a witness who saw Armstrong allegedly commit a murder. He also claimed his client liked to travel. “She is totally comfortable traveling to far-off locations that intrigued her at the drop of a hat,” he said.

Armstrong made headlines in October for trying an escape during a medical check, in which she was quickly recaptured. It is up to the judge whether Armstrong’s escape attempt will be admissible as evidence.