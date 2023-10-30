The wife and two sons of a man who was found dead in a canal with multiple stab wounds in 2021 have been arrested in connection to his death.

The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Cindy Rainey reported her husband, David Rainey, missing on July 25, 2021, while they were vacationing in Suwannee. Authorities say the wife told investigators David left after an argument the night before he disappeared, leaving behind his glasses, wallet, and cellphone.

Later that evening, officials found David’s body in a canal behind their rental residence.

David’s body had multiple stab wounds to his chest and officials say he was placed in the water after his death, which was ruled a homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Cindy and her two sons, Bailey and Jack Rainey, were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, according to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

Cindy and Bailey are currently being held on no bond at the Flager County jail and Jack is being held on no bond at the Orange County jail while they all await trial, according to jail records.