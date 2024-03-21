Mysterious Explosive Sound in Washington State Has Residents, Authorities Baffled

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:50 PM PDT, March 21, 2024

Police are asking anyone that may have evidence or information to call the Skagit 911 non-emergency line at 360-428-3211.

A mysterious explosive sound has citizens and authorities baffled in a part of Washington state after it was recorded Tuesday night.

At 8:15 p.m. Sedro-Woolley residents heard a loud explosive sound, leading many called Skagit County 911, KIRO 7 reported.

The sound was captured by surveillance video posted by the Skagit Breaking Facebook page, leading residents to question what it could be.

Sedro-Woolley officers and Skagit County deputies have checked the area but did not figure out what made the sound, KIRO 7 reported.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Sedro-Woolley for more information and was directed to Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and has not heard back.

