Mysterious Sound Heard on Doorbell Camera Spooks Utah Neighborhood
Several theories were floated about the noise, which kept up residents of one Salt Lake City neighborhood. The sound was captured by a doorbell camera and in a 911 call.
The mystery of a spooky sound coming from a Utah neighborhood has finally been solved. The low-pitched, rhythmic noise was captured on a doorbell camera at 5 a.m. in Salt Lake City.
“What is this sound?!” the baffled homeowner posted to social media. “Kept me up all night. Must have been 80-90db, filled the entire neighborhood.”
One concerned neighbor even called 911, asking the dispatcher, “Can you hear that sound?”
“It almost sounded like a dog barking in a very rhythmical way in sort of a muffed tone,” Linda Morrison told Inside Edition. She said the weird sound woke her up in the middle of the night.
Several theories were floated online. Some people said it sounded like a windmill, a wild mongoose or even an alien invasion.
But when police investigated, it turned out to be a slackline, a thin piece of nylon used as a portable tightrope between trees, that was whipping in the intense wind.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mysterious Sound Heard on Doorbell Camera Spooks Utah NeighborhoodOffbeat
Philly Man Charged for Accidentally Shooting Resident Under His Care at Group HomeCrime
Girl Who Escaped Alleged Kidnapping Attempt Says ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Taught Her to Leave ‘Blue Slime’ ClueCrime
This Dog Was Born Paralyzed But Can Now Walk for the 1st Time Ever Thanks to His Puppy-Sized WheelchairAnimals
4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Dallas Street Was Sleeping When He Was Stolen Out of His Crib, Affidavit SaysCrime