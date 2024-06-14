Mystery as English Team's Soccer Ball Turns Up 400 Miles Away in Holland

Sports
Nafferton Youth Football Club
Nafferton Youth Football Club
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:31 AM PDT, June 14, 2024

Nafferton Youth Football Club in East Yorkshire received a strange and offbeat message on Facebook from someone in Holland after one of their footballs washed ashore on the island of Terschelling, the team announced.

The Euro soccer competition kicks off this weekend in Germany and stars like Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden will compete for the prize for England’s Three Lions. The celebrations have already begun for some fans of the sport, as a local team's long lost ball was finally found. It had managed to make its way 400 miles to Holland in a quirky mystery that's captivated many.

Nafferton Youth Football Club in East Yorkshire learned of the development through a message on Facebook from someone in Holland. The ball had washed ashore on the island of Terschelling, the team announced.

It's "one of life's mysteries," Sean Gibson, 42, chairman and coach at the club, told the BBC.

Some have theorized that the soccer ball landed in a ditch and then washed down to the River Humber before eventually making it’s way out to sea and ending up in the Netherlands, the BBC reported.

Renske Schroor, 51, found the ball while walking on a beach one morning, “We live in a street with young children, so we thought they would have a fun ball to play with," Schroor told Hull Live. "But when we got home we cleaned the ball and saw that it had the name of a football club on it. I decided to look on Facebook to see if I could find anything."

Schroor found the name of the club written in marker on a part of the ball and contacted the team.

"That was quickly found and the Nafferton youth football club immediately responded very enthusiastically to my message,” she told Hull Live.

Nafferton Youth Football Club took to Facebook to share the news that the ball was found and showcased images of it that Schroor sent.

“It looks like shooting practice is in order at our next session,” the team wrote on Facebook.

It's not clear if the ball will return to England or stay in the Netherlands.

Related Stories

Soccer Manager Gifts $900 Balenciaga Sneakers to 18-Year-Old Player After Promising the Kicks if He Scored
Dust Devil Blows in and Interrupts Soccer Match in South America
Man, 25, Tried to Enroll as High School Student, Arrested: Officials
Dogs, Dust Devils and Other Things That Interrupted Soccer GamesSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
1

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers

News
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
2

Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom

News
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
3

Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition

News
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
4

Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense

Crime
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
5

San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News